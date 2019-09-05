Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
538 Henry Street
Eden, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
538 Henry Street
Eden, FL
Enid Joyce Redmon


1930 - 2019
Enid Joyce Redmon Obituary
Redmon, Enid Joyce
Nov 5, 1930 - Sept 1, 2019
Enid Joyce Slack Redmon, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 7, at Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry Street in Eden, NC with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10 - 11 AM) at the church.
Mrs. Redmon was born November 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL, to the late Robert Eugene Slack and Enid Frances Holder Slack. She was a 1947 graduate of Palm Beach High School.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Aubrey Wilford Redmon of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Valerie Wynn Redmon of Jacksonville, FL; son, Randall Wade Redmon and wife, Aileen, of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Robert Redmon, Aaron Redmon, Dean Nordhielm and wife, Jessie, all of Atlanta, GA; and one great-grandchild, Erin Nordhielm of Atlanta, GA.
A loving stay-at-home mom during her children's growing years, she and her husband travelled extensively after his retirement.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
