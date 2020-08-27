1/1
Eric D. Geistert
1938 - 2020
Geistert, Eric D.
Jul 7, 1938 - Aug 23, 2020
Eric was born in West Berlin, Germany. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Christel, and sons Eric Junior and wife Kerri and Mike and wife Colleen who were all with him when he died. Eric moved to the United States and was quickly sent to Viet Nam for a tour of duty in the Army. Eric moved his family from New Jersey in 1972 to Venice Florida and opening Eric's Painting and Decorating with his wife and later his sons. Eric achieved the American dream which included having his own business along with a german sheperd and a mercedes. His work ethic served him well for the next 48 years. Eric was a life member of the American Legion 159, VFW 8118, a life member of the Sahib Shrine and the Masons in Venice. He was also a member of the Moose Club and the Venice Yacht Club among others.There will be a graveside service at Sarasota National Cemetery Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11:30A.M. There will be a reception at the Venice Community Center Friday September 4 from 4:00 til 7:00P.M. . In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Shriners Childrens Funds. Mask's are required at all services, etc; Arrangements are by Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home, Venice, Florida and Farley Funeral Home Venice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
SEP
4
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Venice Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
