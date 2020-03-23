Home

Eric Hilliard


1988 - 2020
Eric Hilliard Obituary
Hilliard, Eric
Jul 6, 1988 - Mar 17, 2020
Eric Hilliard, 31, died March 17, 2020 in Houston,TX, He was born and raised in Venice, FL. After graduating from Tulsa Welding School, he moved to Houston. He worked as a welder and forklift driver. Eric leaves behind his parents, Greg and Camille Hilliard, cherished sister Casie (and fiance Ray Murphy), grandmothers Johnnie Powell and Peggy Imig, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. Eric was a kind and loving son. He had a friendly disposition, great smile, and always thought the best of others. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
