Slater, Eric
Apr 1, 1967 - Apr 10, 2019
Eric Slater, 52, of Sarasota passed away unexpectedly on April 10th. He is survived by his wife, Annie ; children, Alyssa (Nick) Bolick; Michael; and stepchildren, Michelle Mallon (Mark) UK, and Christopher Mallon (New Zealand); granddaughter, Jaina Bolick and grandchildren David, Robert and Katie in UK; parents, Karen & Robert Slater, of Davenport, FL; brothers Bobby (Dana) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; Anthony of NH; sister's Monique, of Orlando, FL; and, Tracy of NH; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He attended Osceola High School and worked at West Rock Manufacturing. His hobbies included spending time with his loving wife, family, and fishing. He was also an avid Red Sox, Redskins and NASCAR fan. Visitation will be Friday, April 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota; service will start at 11: 00 a.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
