Gabbert, Erica Y. "Ricky"
Aug. 5, 1925 - May 17, 2019
Erica Y. "Ricky" Gabbert of Sarasota, FL passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her beloved sons, Tate Gabbert (Lucille) and Jim Gabbert (Lori), both of Sarasota; seven cherished grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ricky was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tate Gabbert and son, Ronald Gabbert.
A funeral service will begin at 4 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Ricky will be laid to rest with her husband and son at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019