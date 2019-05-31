Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik VanName
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik VanName

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik VanName Obituary
Van Name, Erik
Nov. 27, 1978 - May 25, 2019
Erik Van Name, 40, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1978 in New Haven, CT, he was the loving son of Sandy Van Name and the late Edward Van Name.
Erik was an extraordinary loving man who never met a stranger. His family was the most important thing to him. You'd often find him at his nephew's games cheering them on. Erik will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Otto Graham and his grandmother, Karla Van Name. He leaves behind his siblings, Christy Beasley (Mike), Stephanie Miller, Ryan Van Name (Erin) and Grayson Van Name. Erik also leaves behind his beloved grandmother, Beverly Graham and his nieces and nephews whom he adored and couldn't have been a better uncle to, Tyler, Brandon, Jake, Alex, Raven, Colton, Aaliyah and Elijah.
His funeral services will begin at 10 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now