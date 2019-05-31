Van Name, Erik

Nov. 27, 1978 - May 25, 2019

Erik Van Name, 40, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1978 in New Haven, CT, he was the loving son of Sandy Van Name and the late Edward Van Name.

Erik was an extraordinary loving man who never met a stranger. His family was the most important thing to him. You'd often find him at his nephew's games cheering them on. Erik will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Otto Graham and his grandmother, Karla Van Name. He leaves behind his siblings, Christy Beasley (Mike), Stephanie Miller, Ryan Van Name (Erin) and Grayson Van Name. Erik also leaves behind his beloved grandmother, Beverly Graham and his nieces and nephews whom he adored and couldn't have been a better uncle to, Tyler, Brandon, Jake, Alex, Raven, Colton, Aaliyah and Elijah.

His funeral services will begin at 10 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019