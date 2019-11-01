|
Campbell, Erin
Jun 24, 1957 - Oct 26, 2019
Erin Lesly Campbell, aged 62 of Sarasota, FL, was born June 24, 1957 to the late Jess H. Akers and Shelba Jean Miller in Miamisburg, Ohio. In addition to her father, Erin was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Lee "Rick" Campbell. Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter Rozzalynd and husband Bill Arkenau of Venice, FL; son J Dillon Floyd and fiancee Jami of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Kohl and Lesly Arkenau; Emmaleigh, Landon, and Olivia Floyd; parents Dell and Shelba Ellis; siblings Darryl Akers, Greg Akers, and Michelle Fernandez; her best friend for life and cousin, Kim Richey; bonus grandchildren Samantha, Haley, Rylee, Joseph, and Jacob Russell.
Erin will also be dearly remembered by her many clients and their families that she tirelessly gave care to. Erin had a joyful personality with a contagious smile and, as with everything she ever faced in life, showed tenacity and grace throughout her illness. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019