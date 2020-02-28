|
|
Cristiani, Ermenegilda (Gilda)
Nov 19, 1934 - Feb 19, 2020
Born 11-19-1934 in Venice Italy passed away 2-19-2020 She arrived in America in 1957 and made Sarasota her home in 1960. She was a renowned equestrian circus performer and animal trainer. She is survived by her sons: Tino and Armando Cristiani grand-kids: Mateo, Calen, Jovana, Marchello, Briana & great-grandson Mace. Services will be held Monday, March 23rd at St Martha's Church at 10 am with graveside service at Palms memorial at 11:30. Please join us after for a celebration of life at Showfolks of Sarasota. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation to the .
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation alzfdn.org?. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Cristiani family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020