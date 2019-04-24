Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Wake
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Light of the World International Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Light of the World International Church
Ernest F. DuBose Sr. Obituary
DuBose Sr., Ernest F.
May 24, 1951 - Apr. 18, 2019
Ernest F. DuBose Sr., 67, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Apr. 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Wake/Reception will be held from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Ernest F. DuBose II (Deanna); mother, Clara M. DuBose; brothers, Jimmy DuBose (Renalia) and Keith DuBose (Katrenia); sisters, Shereal Grain (Dr. Emanuel) and Jennifer McKinon (Gordon); grandchildren, Deja, Deric and Duran.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to "2020 Ernie DuBose Sr. Scholarship Award". Make checks payable to Light of the World International Church memo Ernie DuBose Sr., Scholarship.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
