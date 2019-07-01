|
|
Forest, Ernest
Aug 30, 1926 - June 27, 2019
Ernest Forest passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1926 to the late James and Dianna (Gagne) Forest in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his wife Therese in July of 2014 and his son-in-law Terrence Hannaway in 2018. Surviving him are daughters Dawn Forest and Laurel Forest-Hannaway of Venice. Ernest also leaves his niece Diane Anderson of Holliston, MA. Ernest proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Monterey during World War II having earned 3 battle stars in the Asiatic – Pacific Theatre and later surviving typhoon "Cobra" that nearly capsized the ship. He often spoke about former President Ford being an officer on the same carrier. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 am, with burial to follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ernest name to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 5, 2019