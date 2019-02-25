|
Layton, Ernest
Aug 1, 1928 - Feb 21, 2019
Ernest Layton, 90, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Feb 27, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Feb 28, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral arrangements by: For more information visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
