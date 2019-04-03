Home

POWERED BY

Services
TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
For more information about
Ernest Corl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Corl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest R. "Ernie" Corl Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest R. "Ernie" Corl Jr. Obituary
Corl, Jr., Ernest R. "Ernie"
Sep. 26, 1946 - Mar. 31, 2019
Ernest R. "Ernie" Corl Jr., age 72, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. Ernest was born September 26, 1946 in Lebanon, PA to the late Ernest R. and Irene M. (Spangler) Corl.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kyle; sons, Eric and Ryan Corl; brother, David Corl; sister, Mary Jane Schlegel and step-father, Thomas Davis. Ernie is also survived by his step children, James, Matthew and Steven Eriksen; grandchildren, Jacob, Ella and Trey and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 noon, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232, with Rev. Elizabeth Turk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation, www.smhf.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now