Babb, Ernest Ware
Apr 22, 1923 - Sep 3, 2020
Ernest Babb, 97, of Sarasota FL passed away September 3, 2020. He was born in Somerville, MA
April 22, 1923 to Hamit P. and Blanche Duplesse Babb.
Ernest and Rosemary Kenney were married on September 3, 1944. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 and was commissioned in 1943 as a naval aviator pilot (airship). He served as a Commander in the US Navy from 1950 to 1958.
The family lived in Sarasota from 1958 to 1959, where Ernest owned and managed a Pure service station on Main Street. The family moved to Norfolk VA where they resided for 17 years, raised 6 children then moved to Northern VA before retiring to Sarasota in 1982.
Ernest became interested in city politics and served on the Board of Adjustments from March 1993 – July 1996. He enjoyed retirement, playing golf. and other hobbies included music. He was self-taught in electronics and computing from the 1980 until just before his death.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary and daughter Lorilee. He is survived by a daughter Roberta (Thom) four sons; Terry (Maureen), Jeffry (Nyla), Mark (Therese), and Brian. Nine Grandchildren; Amy Sing, Jeffrey Sheridan, Jeffry Babb Jr, Cindy Savin, Katrin Onder, Jacqueline McStay, Casey Babb, Jason Babb, Bryan Babb., and twelve Great Grandchildren.
A private interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
