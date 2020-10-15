Basler, Ernestine F.

Jan 6, 1928 - Oct 4, 2020

Ernestine F. Basler, 92, a resident at Freedom Village of Bradenton, Florida, died on Oct. 4, 2020. Ms. Basler was born January 6, 1928 in Corpus Christi, Texas to William and Florence Biddie. She is survived by her cousin, Maxine Mills of Del Rio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon A. Basler, and her longtime partner, Earl Lawton. Ms. Basler had a 30 year career as a local music teacher and sang professional opera. She was an enthusiastic traveler to Switzerland for many years. Ms. Basler will be buried at Sarasota Memorial Park with private services.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Sarasota Music Club, PO Box 19613, Sarasota Florida, 34231. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



