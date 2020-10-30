1/1
Ernie Hahn
Hahn, Ernie
Jun 26, 1942 - Oct 25, 2020
Ernie Hahn, 78, passed away peacefully at his Bradenton home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, his brothers Denny and Bob, his children Ernie, Ken and Crissy, and a family of cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A natural leader, an avid outdoorsman, a mentor, an artist, a charismatic host and a selfless gentleman, Ernie could do it all. He was widely loved and admired by those fortunate enough to know him, and was always there to help anyone who needed him without question. His family will be forever grateful for every moment of his life, and he will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Tributes, condolences and fond memories of Ernie can be shared at www.toalebrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a worthy cause in his memory.


Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
