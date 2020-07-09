1/
Erwin S. Edelman
1928 - 2020
Edelman, Erwin S
Jul 2, 1928 - Jun 23, 2020
Erwin was born and raised in New York City. He had a beautiful singing voice but a career in music was not possible because of a speech impediment. Instead, Erwin was employed by Time Inc. as a member of the staff in the Editorial Pictures and Production Department. One assignment was to fly to Chicago every week to supervise the printing of the magazine. He resigned from Time in 1969 when he and his wife, Allis, bought an old colonial era home in Cornwall, CT that needed a great deal of restoration. They also discovered that the backyard was part of the Appalachian Trail. Hikers were not a problem because most of them wanted to keep moving.
Erwin learned that there was a need for a printer in the nearby town of Torrington, so he and Allis established Rainbow Press in 1972. The business did well and they sold it to the employees in 1998 in order to move to Plymouth Harbor where they spent the rest of their lives. Erwin's passion was fishing, especially fly fishing in the trout streams of Montana. Allis died on December 19, 2019. Erwin is survived by a sister, Sandra Ginsberg od Monroe, GA.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
