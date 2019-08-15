|
Brenneman, Esther
April 24, 1942 - August 12, 2019
Esther P. Brenneman, 77, of 20 Zion Lane, Belleville, surrounded by her family, went home to be with her Lord at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Born April 24, 1942, in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Pete and Dora (Yoder) Yoder who preceded her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, Noah E. Brenneman, of Belleville; children, Naomi R. Peight and husband, Ben, of Belleville, Sarah C. Hostetler and husband, Rudy "J.R," of Burkesville, Ky., Mary Emma Wagler and husband, Dallas, of Sarasota, Fla., and Eli Brenneman and wife, Wanita, of Sarasota, Fla.; brothers and sisters, Barbara Brenneman and husband, Ernest, Sarah Fisher, Albert Yoder and wife, Lizzie, and Effie Fisher and husband, Levi; 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Marie Brennemen, Feb. 5, 1983, a son, Albert Brenneman, April 2, 2007, and two brothers, Lewis Yoder and Floyd Yoder.
Esther was primarily a homemaker. She was a member of Shade Mountain Christian Fellowship in Mifflin. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, quilting, reading and serving others with her hospitality. She made all of her children and grandchildren a quilt and made baby quilts for all of her great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Valley View Amish Mennonite Church, with Ministers David Troyer, Perry Troyer, Nathan Fisher, Daniel Fisher and Kinley Coulter officiating.
Burial will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Valley View Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home Inc., 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019