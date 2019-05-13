Home

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oct 10, 1943 - May 7, 2019
Esther E. (Hempstead) Brewer, 75, of Holly Hill, FL passed away Tuesday, May 7th after a long illness. Born October 10, 1943 in Albany, NY, she was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Hempstead; her brother, Randy Davis; her eldest son, Stephen J. Brewer; and her husband, Lester J Brewer. She is survived by her step-father, Roger Davis; 2 daughters; Kelly Brady (Bill) of Aylett, VA, and Jennifer Lopez (Robert) of Jacksonville, FL; 2 sons; Derrick Brewer (Melissa) of Clifton Park, NY, and Chris Anaya (Nila) of Bradford, VT; daughter-in-law Cindy L. Brewer of Clifton Park, NY; 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 5 sisters; Jean Flynn (Chuck), Viola Lee (Harold), Beverly Dames, Dale Curless, and Cindy Yocum (David); 4 brothers; Harold Hempstead (Janet), John Hempstead (Sue), Gary Davis, and Jeff Davis (Kathy); several nieces and nephews, as well as her American Legion family and a host of friends in Florida and New York. Esther served in the U.S. Navy and the New York Army National Guard, and was a 3-time past Commander of American Legion Post #120 in Holly Hill. A memorial service will be held at American Legion Post #120, 461 Walker St., Holly Hill, FL 32117 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A second service will be held in Poestenkill, NY at a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2019
