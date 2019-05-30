Home

Lawrence, Esther
June 14, 1957 - May 16, 2019
Esther Mae Lawrence, 61, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Esther was born in Lancaster PA to Viola Millisock on June 14, 1957. She graduated from Sarasota High School. She worked for the Sarasota County School System. Esther is preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Roberts, is survived by 2 daughters: Carol Lawrence and Carmen Wilson. 6 grandchildren: Lena, Brittany, Brandon, Valerie, Salenia, Joshua. 4 siblings: Lois, Peggy, Mary J, John Michael. Memorial will be held at: United Pentecostal Church on June 8, 2019 at 5pm.
Esther was a Great Mother and Grandmother she will Forever Be Missed and Never Forgotten.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019
