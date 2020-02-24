|
|
Wilson, Esther
Dec 07,1922 - Feb 20, 2020
Esther J. Wilson, 97, passed away quietly in her sleep February 20, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born on December 7, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska, graduated from Los Angeles General Hospital as an RN in 1946, Married to Cameron Wilson in 1948. (deceased 1989). She was a Member of the Church of The Palms and a Volunteer at Sarasota Memorial since 1950.
She leaves two children, a son Scot and a daughter Valerie, both of Sarasota. Cremation with private service. Donations to Salvation Army.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020