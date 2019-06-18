|
|
Handrich, Ethel
October 27, 1922 - May 16, 2019
Ethel Sarah Yoder Handrich died peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the Heron East Assisted Living facility. She was surrounded by the loving care of family, the staff at Heron East and Tidewell Hospice.
She was born on October 27, 1922 in the Nappanee, IN area. She was married for 72 years to Vergil Handrich, who died in 2016. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Ann Sharp and three children, Stephen (Brenda) Handrich, Kenneth (Lois Ann) Handrich, Marilyn (John-deceased) Bender. The grandchildren are Angel (Andy) Cappar, Darin (Tiffany) Handrich, Damin (Krystal) Handrich, Shawna (Ryan) Robinson, Kirk (Alexis) Handrich, Kate (Christopher) Carey, Kara Bender, Mikaela (Joel) Landis, Alisha Bender and 11 great grandchildren.
When Ethel was 13, her family moved to Fairview MI, it was there she met her husband and raised a family on the farm. She was a homemaker, quilter, seamstress, gardener and delicious cook. The family moved to Sarasota, FL in 1963 where Ethel worked out of her home ironing clothes for clients. Ethel's faith and church involvement were an integral part of her life. This meant singing in the church choir, volunteering as SS teacher, youth retreat and summer camp cook, sewing circle and quilting committee. For 40+ years she volunteered at Sunnyside Village Community where she helped the activity director assist residents in playing games and other activities as needed. Her motto was to have a positive outlook toward whatever was handed to her in life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2PM at Sarasota Community Church, Sarasota, FL. A ceremony will be in the Memory Garden for the committal in the columbarium immediately following the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 18 to June 25, 2019