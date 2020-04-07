|
Botti, Ethlyn Panzironi
Apr 6th, 1922 - Apr 1st, 2020
Ethlyn Panzironi Botti, age 97, of Glenview, IL and Sarasota, FL. Beloved wife of the late Italo George Botti. Loving mother of Ettore Christopher (Megan) the late Dominick Lyn and Dr. Robert Tuthill, (Deborah). Proud grandmother of Matthew, Jennifer, Mellissa (Rogelio), Erin, and Gina. Great grandmother of Jack, Carter, Davis, George, Isabella, and Penelope.
Ethlyn's Grandfather was an ecclesiastical artist Count Emil Panzironi and her father Ilario R. Pazironi; both who were renowned muralists, painters, and ecclesiastical artists. Ethlyn followed well her artistic heritage and was also recognized for her contribution in the field of designing stained glass, murals, and painting, along with her work in sculpture.
Exhibiting at the Art Institute of Chicago and in group and one woman shows in Europe and the U.S. are part of her background. Her art education followed that of her fathers which was the famous National Academy of Design and the Art Students League in New York City where she met Italo and studied alongside. Ethlyn continued with her studies under the private tutelage of Bauhaus artist Paul Weighardt and the sculptress Nellie Barr. Ethlyn completed her B.F.A degree from Loyola Mundelein, Chicago, IL.
Ethlyn was very proud of her artwork displayed at Gove Gallery Evanston, IL. Wallace Gallery, Florida, and Botti Studio of Architectural Arts. She was an active member of the National Arts Club, N.Y. and Salmagundi Club, N.Y.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020