Anderson, Etta P.
Jan 8, 1926 - May 24, 2020
ETTA P. ANDERSON, 94, died May 24, 2020, in Port Charlotte, FL. Born January 8, 1926, in Roebuck, SC, to James Melvin and Julia (Dyke) Case, Etta and her late husband, William (Bill) T. Anderson, Jr. lived in Charlotte, NC, until their move to Sarasota, FL, in 1982.
Etta was an avid gardener, painter, and dedicated volunteer at their churches, most recently at Church of the Palms in Sarasota and Bay Village of Sarasota. At Church of the Palms she was instrumental in organizing the after-school tutoring program, served as Elder on the Christian Education committee, and volunteered at The Pines of Sarasota. She was active in Presbyterian Women and served on the committee to select stained glass designs for the Chapel. After moving to Bay Village, Etta served on the Religious Life Committee and helped with worship services there. Friends describe her as a spunky southern lady with a determined inner strength and one who genuinely cared for people.
Etta is predeceased by her husband, Bill, of 54 years. She is survived by step-daughter and son-in-law Karen (Anderson) and Warren Renninger of Punta Gorda, FL; grandson and his wife Dean and Lisa Renninger of North Aurora, IL, and great grandsons Alex and Luke Renninger, also of North Aurora, IL. A memorial service is not planned at this time. Etta's cremains will be interred in the memorial garden at Church of the Palms, Sarasota, FL.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated and caring staffs at: Bay Village of Sarasota, Etta's residence immediately prior to her move to Port Charlotte; Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, Port Charlotte, FL; Solaris Health Care, Charlotte Harbor, FL; Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, FL, and Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL.
Memorials may be sent to: Solaris Health Care, ATTN Chris Berg, 4000 Kings Hwy, Charlotte Harbor, FL, 33980; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34283.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.