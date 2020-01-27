Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Balis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Balis


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Balis Obituary
Balis, Eugene
Sept 22, 1931 - Dec 25, 2019
Eugene Joseph Balis, born September 22nd 1931 in Chicago, passed away on December 25th 2019. A loving father, Eugene was always supportive and helped his children find their way in life. After losing his eldest daughter Jennifer earlier in 2019, he is survived by two children Marissa and Craig, and grandchildren Mike, Nathan and Mia. Known for his engaging conversation, warm counselling, and endless humor, Eugene enjoyed most socializing with friends and family. His military service was a formative experience in his life and a small burial ceremony will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 29th, at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armed Services YMCA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -