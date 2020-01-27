|
|
Balis, Eugene
Sept 22, 1931 - Dec 25, 2019
Eugene Joseph Balis, born September 22nd 1931 in Chicago, passed away on December 25th 2019. A loving father, Eugene was always supportive and helped his children find their way in life. After losing his eldest daughter Jennifer earlier in 2019, he is survived by two children Marissa and Craig, and grandchildren Mike, Nathan and Mia. Known for his engaging conversation, warm counselling, and endless humor, Eugene enjoyed most socializing with friends and family. His military service was a formative experience in his life and a small burial ceremony will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 29th, at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armed Services YMCA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020