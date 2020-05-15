Eugene Joseph Extejt
1944 - 2020-05-14
Extejt, Eugene Joseph
Aug 8, 1944 - May 14, 2020
Eugene Joseph Extejt, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
