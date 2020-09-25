Welischar, Eugene L.
Jul 29, 1930 - Sep 22, 2020
Eugene L. Welischar, 90, of Long Beach, NY, and Sarasota, FL, died peacefully at Sarasota Hospice House early morning, September, 22nd. Gene is survived by his three children, Gene Jr. and fiancé Denise Renda, Ann and Mary Welischar, granddaughters Toni-Ann Boyd, Alex, her husband, Brian Stowers and Denise's daughters Deanna and Alyssa Meola. Eugene was married to Patricia M. Welischar who died February 2016. Gene never recovered from the loss of his life partner and great love of 36 years, Ellen Amideneau who died October 2018. Gene is also survived by Ellen's three children, Barbara, Elizabeth, Richard and granddaughter Demi.
Gene was born in Brooklyn, NY, July 29th, 1930, the son of Theresa and Albert Welischar and brother of Al, Leona, Danny, Bobby and Ginny. Gene was a member of the New York City Fire Department for 33 years including 8 years as Lieutenant and 15 as Captain. Before that, Gene spent 5 years as a street patrolman in the New York City Police Department. In 1975, Gene was recruited with other firemen to the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in support of the Federal 1973 Clean Water Act. In 1951, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army and served one year in Korea receiving the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge with two Battle Stars for action on Pork Chop Hill and Old Baldy. Gene was part owner of The Inn in Long Beach from 1989-1996. He self-published two books, "If you Play with Fire," and "In Over Your Head," both fictions incorporating his knowledge and experiences in the fire department and Korea. The second book he dedicated to Manhattan's Engine 22, Ladder 13, Battalion 10 firefighter Greg Stajk, one of his 'probies' and fallen brothers killed on 9/11.
With each book purchased, Gene suggested a donation to the Long Beach Waterfront Warriors, PO Box 210, Long Beach, NY 11561, lbwaterfrontwarriors.org
, also suggested here should anyone wish to make a contribution. Due to Covid, memorial services will be delayed and held end-October in Sarasota, details to be announced at a later date. A December service will also be planned Covid permitting in Long Beach where Gene was loved by so many friends and FDNY brothers.