Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
(502) 423-3837
For more information about
Eugene Lambert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Lambert


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Lambert Obituary
Lambert, Eugene
Apr 29, 1930 - Apr 09, 2020
Eugene E. Lambert, 89, of Louisville, KY, formerly, Venice, FL, passed away on April 9, 2020, with his wife at his side.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, LaVerne Lambert; sons Robert and Raymond Lambert; daughter Sandra Snyder; stepsons Ron, Scott, and Jim Kelly; sister Patricia Dignard; brother Gilbert Lambert; lots of beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gene enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and his much-beloved cat, "Tux." He was lovingly nicknamed, "MacGyver," by those closest to him, because he could fix anything, usually using whatever was available to him. He worked in the pool business for many years, eventually creating his own pool business, Gene's Pools. He also worked as a handyman, taking advantage of his many skills.
Gene will be deeply missed. Services are provided by the Neptune Society and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -