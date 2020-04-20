|
|
Lambert, Eugene
Apr 29, 1930 - Apr 09, 2020
Eugene E. Lambert, 89, of Louisville, KY, formerly, Venice, FL, passed away on April 9, 2020, with his wife at his side.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, LaVerne Lambert; sons Robert and Raymond Lambert; daughter Sandra Snyder; stepsons Ron, Scott, and Jim Kelly; sister Patricia Dignard; brother Gilbert Lambert; lots of beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gene enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and his much-beloved cat, "Tux." He was lovingly nicknamed, "MacGyver," by those closest to him, because he could fix anything, usually using whatever was available to him. He worked in the pool business for many years, eventually creating his own pool business, Gene's Pools. He also worked as a handyman, taking advantage of his many skills.
Gene will be deeply missed. Services are provided by the Neptune Society and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020