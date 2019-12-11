|
Leitner, Eugene
April 21, 1931 - Dec 7, 2019
Eugene R. "Gene" or "ER" Leitner, 88, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Genesis at Pinebrook in Venice, Fla.
He was born April 21, 1931, in Selinsgrove, Pa., a son of the late Russell and Janet (Sober) Leitner. He was married to the former Geraldine Bruce who preceded him in death in 2000. In 2003 he married the former Ann M. Wheat who survives.
Gene attended Lewisburg High School and upon leaving high school joined the Air Force where he served for 9 1/2 years during the Korean War being discharged with the rank of Tech-Sgt.
He had been employed by B.O. Daubert Plumbing and Heating, E.R. Leitner Plumbing and Heating, Merck Inc., and retired from the Selinsgrove Center where he was a plumbing supervisor.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove, Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 194, Selinsgrove, and also the Williamsport Consistory and Shrine. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 6631, Selinsgrove, where he served as adjutant, American Legion Post 44, Northumberland where he was past commander and president of the Home Association, and also a member of Disabled American Veterans Post 101 in Nokomis, and the Kratzerville, Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam fire companies.
Gene enjoyed his antique car collection as well as woodworking, making most of his household furniture.
He will be remembered for the sauerkraut he made which was second to none.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Suzan Beasley of Kratzerville and Bonnie Birmingham of Phoenix; a son, John Leitner of White Deer; stepdaughter, Janice Garinger of Selinsgrove; stepson, Michael Deangelo of Shamokin Dam; four grandchildren, Mike Hemrick of Tower City, Kristin Leitner of Colorado, Jen Moyer of Millmont and Nicola Deangelo of Shamokin Dam; and his little girl, his Yorkshire terrier, Mia.
He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Bill Beasley and Michael Garinger.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with a Masonic memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Erdley's Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Gene's memory may be made to V.F.W. Post 6631, Selinsgrove or American Legion Post 44, Northumberland.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019