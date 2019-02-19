Home

Eugene Lieberman


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene Lieberman Obituary
Lieberman, Eugene
July 19, 1923 - Feb. 16, 2019
Eugene Lieberman, age 95, died Feb 16, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was born July 19, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY to Saul & Anna Lieberman and married Eva (Rubin) on Sept 25, 1944. He served in the 3362nd Signal Service Battalion during WWII and went on to work in the electronics industry for forty years.
He is predeceased by his wife Eva and sister Ester. He is survived by his children Michael (Debbie), Marty, and Amy (Kevin); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice and their dedicated nurses and aides.
He will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
