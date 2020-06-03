Or Copy this URL to Share

Adams- Edwards, Eulalee

Nov 23, 1927 - May 22, 2020

Eulalee Adams- Edwards, 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died on May 22, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Christ Gospel Church 2512 22nd Ave S., St. Petersburg, Florida 33712. Visitation: Friday June 5, at Bethel Garden of Prayer 2424 MLK St. S., St. Petersburg. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



