Eulalee Adams- Edwards
Adams- Edwards, Eulalee
Nov 23, 1927 - May 22, 2020
Eulalee Adams- Edwards, 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died on May 22, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Christ Gospel Church 2512 22nd Ave S., St. Petersburg, Florida 33712. Visitation: Friday June 5, at Bethel Garden of Prayer 2424 MLK St. S., St. Petersburg. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
