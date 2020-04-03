|
Eunice Maureen Connors
February 26, 1928 – January 5, 2020
Eunice Connors was a quintessential example of a modern, independent woman. You could find her zooming around town in her beloved Cadillac well into her 80's, sporting a bumper sticker that proudly declared herself to be the "Outrageous Older Woman" that she was. And she was no senior driver, stereotypically crawling along; instead collecting 3 speeding tickets in the final year before she willingly (and surprisingly!) gave up the driver's seat for the chauffeured lifestyle. Eunice had a lust for life, and her life was rich and fulfilling.
She is survived by her only sibling, John Welch of Harwich Port Cape Cod, as well as her four children: Paul Connors, his wife Jan and son Paul of Sonoma County, CA; Laura Connors and her son Jesse of Mtn. View, CA; Brian Connors, his wife Susan and son Ian of San Francisco; and David Connors and his two sons, Joe and Will, of San Carlos, CA. She will be dearly missed by all these grandkids; she was their last remaining grandparent, fondly known as "Tootsie. Her greatest joy was her family. Eunice was kind and fair; a devoted wife and mother. She lived a life exemplifying the bond between family members as a place of strength. The closeness of her children serves as proof that she did an extraordinary job. Their accomplishments gave her an immense sense of pride.
Eunice was born and raised in Woburn, MA, and as a child, she lived through the Depression. When she was a teenager, her father died, prompting her remaining family to move in with her maternal grandparents. She spoke fondly of her grandfather, often recalling how she would entertain him with her antics. His influence in her early life clearly fostered the mischievously lovable attitude she adopted throughout life.
Eunice and Francis Connors, her late husband and beloved soulmate of more than 40 years, moved to Needham, MA in the mid-1950s to raise their family of four children. Eunice was a firm believer in making education a priority for her family, having attended Catholic school as a child and receiving a BA in Business Administration from Emmanuel College in Boston. To that end, she worked for several years in the Needham School district her children attended, until they eventually graduated and moved west throughout the 1970's to pursue the California Dream. By the end of the decade Eunice and Frannie followed their childrens' migration, moving to the San Francisco suburb of Menlo Park. It was a great adventure, one that neither ever regretted.
Eunice was perhaps most in her element when she was working as a Business Manager for Saks 5th Avenue in Stanford Shopping Center. If she wasn't working, she was shopping- and now she could do both simultaneously! Soon after she was recruited to manage the closure of Bullock's Department store; supervising its distribution center and the disbursement of all merchandise. It was an ideal position- opening up the opportunity to shop for furniture and household goods as well as apparel- and making countless friends along the way. She loved glamour and fashion, changing the color and style of her hair as frequently as she changed shoes. When the store finally closed its doors, Eunice switched gears again, this time applying her talents at some of the early tech companies of Silicon Valley, working as an Event Planner at Convergint Technologies and Logistics Manager for Unisys. She enjoyed the corporate workplace and always rose quickly through the ranks to top management positions.
Eunice was a very modern and independent woman. She worked hard and played hard. She was ambitious, bold and always forged ahead. She never for an instant considered that being a woman was an impediment or liability to success in the workplace. She had charisma and a fabulous sense of humor which inevitably attracted an attentive audience wherever she went. Eunice could put a comedic spin on all her adventures (or misadventures?), from international travels to workplace dramas. She always had a wisecrack or hilarious anecdote for her friends and colleagues and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining them over cocktails.
Then, as she and her husband began planning for retirement, Frannie unexpectedly passed away in 1993. It was devastating for Eunice. Her children all admired their parents' perfect marriage. Eunice and Frannie's love and respect for each other never faded in their 40 years together. After Frannie's death, Eunice retired to Sarasota, FL, hoping to reconnect with East Coast friends and relatives who found California too far away. For several years she lived the classic retiree lifestyle, leading the HOA of a luxurious highrise while reacquainting herself with her college friends, known as "The Group", who would visit often. Within a few years, Eunice met and married Len McGee, who was devoted to her and provided much needed companionship. Unfortunately after a dozen years, Len health began to fail and Eunice was widowed once again.
Perhaps it was her affinity for the ocean that influenced her movements. From the Boston Bay to San Francisco Bay to Tampa Bay, she immediately felt familiar and comfortable wherever she called home and effortlessly made deep, lasting friendships with anyone lucky enough to cross her path. In her late 80s she re-retired to California to be closer to her West Coast family, where she reigned as the family matriarch for the better part of the past decade. Shortly after visiting with her family for Christmas, and just weeks before her 92nd birthday, Eunice passed away peacefully in her sleep, having struggled for several years with dementia. After a family gathering to celebrate her life, her ashes were scattered in the San Francisco Bay as she and her family had done after her beloved Frannie's death.
