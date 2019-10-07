Herald Tribune Obituaries
Eunice M. Corbett


1920 - 2019
Eunice M. Corbett Obituary
Corbett, Eunice M.
Aug. 22, 1920 - Oct. 2, 2019
Eunice M Corbett, 99 years of age, peacefully passed Wednesday, October 2nd in St. Petersburg Florida. Born in New Philadelphia Ohio August 22, 1920. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. C William (Bill) Corbett, a son Stephen A. Corbett, and a brother George Reip.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Goecker, sons W. David Corbett, Douglas Mitchel Corbett and a sister Mabel Stokes. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was a charter member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota Florida where a celebration of life will be held on November 9th at 4:00 pm. Memorials though not requested may be sent to The Salvation Army or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019
