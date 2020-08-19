1/
Eura B. Baell
1921 - 2020
Baell, Eura B.
Mar 3, 1921 - Aug 18, 2020
Eura B. Baell, of Sarasota went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020 at the age of 99 years, she was born March 16, 1921 in Dothan, Alabama, to Walter and Adelphia Watford. Eura retired from Tropitone Furniture Company after 27 years of service. She was a longtime member of Kensington Park Baptist Church in Sarasota. She is survived by her loving children, Lynda Ash, Pat Newman, Lauri Brennan and David Baell, and is preceded in death by one son, Walter Hosea Baell and her husband, Cleland L. Baell.
Visitation will be held on August 21, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Funeral Service to follow at 2pm, Burial at the Palms Memorial Park.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
