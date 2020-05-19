Euzina A. Martin
Martin, Euzina A.
Jun 1, 1962 - May 16, 2020
Euzina A. Martin, 57, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. on a memorial service will be scheduled at later Date Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
