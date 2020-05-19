Euzina A. Martin
1962 - 2020
Martin, Euzina A.
Jun 1, 1962 - May 16, 2020
Euzina A. Martin, 57, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. on a memorial service will be scheduled at later Date Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
