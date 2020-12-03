1/1
Eva Brooks
1930 - 2020
Brooks, Eva
Aug 10, 1930 - Nov 27, 2020
Eva passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020. She was 90 years old and the daughter of Camillo and Clementina Orsini of Highland Park, NJ. She had two brothers Anthony and Dante Orsini. Her husband Robert W. Brooks passed in 2019, they were married for 68 years.
Eva spent most of her working career in retail at Montgomery Ward and retired later from Sears. Eva is survived by her three children Gail Chibbaro (husband-Ron Chibbaro), Robert P. Brooks and Connie McCracken. She has seven grandchildren Craig, Drew, Corinne, Heather, Ashley, Julia, Kyle and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family to attend. Contributions may be made in her name to Tidewell Hospice in Venice, FL. and St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
