Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Eva J. Mandel


1936 - 2019
Eva J. Mandel Obituary
Mandel, Eva J
Mar. 6, 1936 - Sept. 2, 2019
Eva J Mandel, 83, of Sarasota, died September 2, 2019.
Survived by her husband of 62 years, William Mandel and children Joni Mandel and Scott Mandel.
Eva was born in Germany, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Service and Interment is Thursday September 5 at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or Temple Sinai Religious School.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
