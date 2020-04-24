Home

Eva Skalitzky


1927 - 2020
Eva Skalitzky Obituary
Skalitzky, Eva
Feb 20, 1927 - Apr 13, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Mother, Eva Skalitzky on April 13, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Eva was preceeded in death by her husband Robert Skalitzky and granddaughter Shannon McDowell. She is survived by her three children Sylvia Skalitzky, Robert Skalitzky Jr. and Bonnie McDowell. She has two grandchildren Kerry Magill, Katy Foss and husband Ben. She has five great -grandchildren; Keara, Kali and Chelsea Henre, and Izabella and Simon Foss. She was a loving Godmother to Jody Hoffman.
The family will hold a private memorial at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place,Memphis,TN 38105
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
