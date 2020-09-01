Enghauser Puleo, Eve
Sep 13, 1964 - Aug 5, 2020
Eve Enghauser Puleo, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Eve is survived by her husband Dr. John A. Puleo, her brother Christopher Enghauser, sister Min (Marianne) Enghauser and her children, Seneca, Dominick and Eliza Puleo and Adam Hammer. She is predeceased by brother Peter Enghauser and parents Martin and Ann Enghauser. She also leaves her grandchildren, Madeleine and Jennifer, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Eve was born in Flushing, New York on September 14, 1964. The family moved to McLean, Virginia in 1974 where Eve grew into an strong, beautiful, intelligent and independent woman. Eve found her love John while they're both attending university, she at George Mason and he at Georgetown. They married on June 16, 1990. The couple lived in Rochester, NY, Jacksonville and Tampa FL before finally settling in Sarasota where they raised their beautiful family on a 5 acre farm, a place which brought her much joy.
Eve was business partner to her husband John, managing the office of his medical practice for 25 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of patients and their families throughout her career. Eve had a fierce love of the outdoors, travel and history. Family vacations often included historical places and many miles of exploration. As a master gardener Eve created beautiful gardens around her home and was always willing and happy to share her vast knowledge of flowers and plants with everyone. Eve was inspirational in her enthusiasm and love for life, and she rarely sat still. She tended gardens and roses, immensely enjoyed the local circus and its people, loved her chickens, numerous kitties and her dogs Rex and Buddy, but above it all was the fiercely intense and unwavering love for her children and family.
No prior calling hours. Eve's Memorial Mass will be held for family on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at Saint Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34236. A reception for family and friends will follow at the family's home. Friends and those wishing to attend are asked text or call (941) 404-6916 for time and location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eve's memory to the ALS Association https://donate.als.org
