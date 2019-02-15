|
|
Larsen,
Evelyn Barbara
Jan 10, 1924 - Jan 29, 2019
Evelyn Barbara Larsen passed away on January 29, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ernest and Margaret Hale. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Larsen. She is survived by their children: Kent Larsen of Sarasota, Neil Larsen of Los Angeles, Suzanne Larsen of Boston, and Ward Larsen of Sarasota; grandchildren: Jeremy Larsen, Kristy Larsen, Christina Edenfield, Miles Larsen, Brittany Larsen, Lance Larsen, Jack Larsen, and Kara Larsen; great-grandchildren: Keaton and Miles Alcala. Memorial service will be held on March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Mar. 3, 2019