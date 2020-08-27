Drymon, Evelyn
Feb 9,1919 - Aug 25, 2020
Evelyn L. Drymon, 101, was a born-and-raised lifelong Sarasota resident. She was born on February 9th, 1919, and passed away on August 25th, 2020. Her husband, Mayhon H. Drymon, passed away a few years after their marriage and left Evelyn with four young children to raise.
In her free time, she loved gardening as well as freshwater fishing, and her holiday meals were enjoyed for many years by many family and friends.
Evelyn is survived by three sons: Marvin (Susan) Drymon, John (Cindy) Drymon, and Ronnie (Kathy) Drymon; twelve grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of beloved friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter Hilda Blackwelder.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church (5700 Palmer Blvd., Fruitville, FL) after which a funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in the church's cemetery will be private.
The family asks that friends and loved ones be prepared to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com
.
Ponger-Kays-Grady have been entrusted with the arrangements.