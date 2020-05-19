Edwards Wortham, Evelyn
Nov 2, 1948 - May 14, 2020
Evelyn Edwards Wortham, 71, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 14, 2020. Services will be held at 2-4PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St, W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.