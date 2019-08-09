|
|
Meinert, Evelyn Genese
Oct 24, 1918 - Aug 5, 2019
Evelyn Genese Meinert, 100, of Sarasota, formerly of Leawood, Kansas Passed away August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by Kerwin, her devoted husband of 67 years & their daughter Cheryl Ann. Evelyn's survivors include her son Keith & his wife Lyn, daughter Nancy Washmuth & her husband Larry, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren & son-in-law Henry Morgan. Evelyn worked for TWA, she was a devoted homemaker, and supported her various churches. She always shared a loving smile and a gentle spirit. Her love of giving was felt by all who enjoyed her fabulous hostessing of family and friends with her extraordinary talents of cooking and entertaining. Evelyn now resides in heaven because of her strong faith and belief in Jesus Christ. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24th at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL, 34243. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at that address. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019