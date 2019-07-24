|
Jones, Evelyn H
April 28,1925 - July 13,2019
Evelyn Henderson Jones of Sarasota entered the kingdom of heaven on July 13, 2019. Evelyn was born in Defuniak Springs, Fla on April 28, 1925 and moved to St Armands, Sarasota in 1926 with her mother and father Ola Estelle and Preston Henderson. Evelyn was a graduate of Sarasota High School and Thomas Edison Jr. College. She met and married First Lt. Ben Hoyt Jones while he was a pilot stationed at Venice, Fla. in 1945.
Evelyn was a true native of Sarasota who as a little girl participated in the DeSoto baby parade down Main Street, would visit the local circus animals on Sundays, chase the iceman's truck in hopes of getting a chunk and even ride horses from the Out of Doors School on Siesta Key Beach to exercise them. As a young woman she was a cheerleader for the Sailors, frequented Lido beach and supported the USO and WWII war efforts.
Evelyn moved all over the southeast with her husband as he climbed the corporate ladder after leaving military service as a Major. Evelyn had a way of making a warm home and lifelong friends where ever they settled. She will always be remembered for her southern hospitality, love of laughter, beautiful smile and enormous spirit.
After raising three children and 35 years in Hinsdale, Ill Ben and Evelyn returned to her beloved Sarasota in 1985 and remained until her death. She was a member of many clubs including Selby Gardens, Siesta Key Chapel, Republican Women's group, Infant Welfare and treasurer of The Oaks Homeowners Committee. She donned many a cover of locale newspapers promoting here charities.
Her faith and love of family always remained her most precious possession evidenced in that her passing was her own mother's birth date 122 years later. Through her strength and beauty she survived the loss of so many and always held her head high and found the beauty in every day and everyone.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Ben after 52 years of marriage. Also preceding her passing are her sons, Darryl William Jones (Carol) and Ben Hoyt Jones Jr. Survivors are her daughter Katherine Martin (Donald) and granddaughter Samantha of Sarasota.
Services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 28, 2019