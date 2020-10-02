1/1
Evelyn Herring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herring, Evelyn
Apr 13, 1936 - Sep 26, 2020
Evelyn M. Herring known to everyone as Evie, passed away Saturday September 26th, 2020 with her loving husband Travis Herring by her side.
She is survived by her son David Tilley, Granddaughter Ariel Tilley, brother Carl and his loving wife Liza, brother Gilman and his loving wife Carry, sister Lillian and her loving husband Tom.
Evelyn took a trip here to Florida in 7th grade and decided then she wanted to live here in Sarasota. It took until 1973 but she moved here, built her life with her love of people, passion of plants and all around social butterfly with INCREDIBLE achievements.
Anyone that knew Evelyn knew she was full of love and laughter and would brighten any room she walked into.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Celebration of Life information will be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved