Evelyn Herring

Herring, Evelyn

Apr 13, 1936 - Sep 26, 2020

Evelyn M. Herring known to everyone as Evie, passed away Saturday September 26th, 2020 with her loving husband Travis Herring by her side.

She is survived by her son David Tilley, Granddaughter Ariel Tilley, brother Carl and his loving wife Liza, brother Gilman and his loving wife Carry, sister Lillian and her loving husband Tom.

Evelyn took a trip here to Florida in 7th grade and decided then she wanted to live here in Sarasota. It took until 1973 but she moved here, built her life with her love of people, passion of plants and all around social butterfly with INCREDIBLE achievements.

Anyone that knew Evelyn knew she was full of love and laughter and would brighten any room she walked into.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Celebration of Life information will be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store