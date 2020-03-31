Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
Evelyn J. Fiore


1933 - 2020
Evelyn J. Fiore Obituary
Fiore, Evelyn J.
Mar 2, 1933 - Mar 30, 2020
Evelyn J. Fiore, age 87, of Venice, Florida passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York Mar. 2, 1933 & moved to Venice Florida 43yrs ago from New Jersey.
Evelyn was a Sunday school teacher for many years and attended Lift Church in Venice. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Daniel; four sons, Ronald, Robert, Douglas, Daniel and a brother, Ralph. Evelyn also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in Venice on Thursday, April 3rd from 5;00PM-6:00PM with the funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
