Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Evelyn J. Werstler


1924 - 2019
Evelyn J. Werstler Obituary
Werstler, Evelyn J.
Oct 22, 1924 - Aug 26, 2019
Evelyn J. Werstler, 94, of Sarasota, passed away August 26, 2019. She and her twin sister were born in Hartville, OH on October 22, 1924, and both began nurse's training in 1942. Evelyn married Duane, August 19, 1945; they were married 70 years. She worked as a nurse in Hartville until 1955 when they moved to Florida. Evelyn and Duane co-founded and co-owned Sun-N-Fun Resort. Evelyn was a dental assistant in Sarasota for 10 years, obtaining her LPN license in 1963, then managed the camp store at Sun-N-Fun. Evelyn is proceeded in death by her twin sister Eleanor, and her husband Duane. She is survived by her children Terry, Doug, and Tina, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services will be held Thurs September 5, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sarasota, visitation at 10am, service at 11am, reception at noon, graveside at 2pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran, Concordia Seminary, or Tidewell Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Werstler family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
