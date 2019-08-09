|
|
Swartz, Evelyn Sue
Apr 7, 1934 - Jul 28, 2019
Evelyn Sue Swartz, 85, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was born April 7, 1934 in Lafayette, Indiana. Evelyn moved to Englewood, Florida in 1979.
Evelyn was the daughter of the late Carl F. Swartz and Lucy Parr Swartz. Evelyn's parents were married 17 years when she was born. What a wonderful gift she was.
Evelyn attended K-12 at Wea School and graduated from Wea High School in Lafayette, IN, Class of 1952.
She then attended business college where she earned her Associates Degree. After college, she worked at Purdue University Krannert School of Industrial Management in West Lafayette, IN. After moving to Florida, she worked at and retired from Suncoast Technical College.
She is survived by many faithful friends and neighbors. Memorial contributions can be made to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224 or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238.
A memorial service will take place at 11am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Englewood United Methodist Church located at 700 E Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223. Graveside service will take place at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens, West Lafayette, Indiana at a later date followed by a celebration of life.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019