Marino,
Evelyn Willemina Visser
May 17, 1928 - April 2, 2019
Evelyn Willemina Visser Marino, 90, of Venice, died Apr 2, 2019. She was born May 17, 1928 in Bronx, NY and moved to Venice in 1989 from Glastonbury, CT. She was a High School teacher, receiving her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Central Connecticut State College. She taught at Glastonbury High School and was the girl's golf coach. Moving to Venice she was a Eucharistic Minister at Epiphany Cathedral, President of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, and co-founder and president of the Venice Women's Golf Association. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul Thomas Marino, and her second husband, William R. Zane. Survivors include sons Stephen P. of Fairfax, VA, Dr. Gregory G. of Sheridan, WY and Michael P. of Waitsfield, VT; daughters-in-law Mary Frances, Deborah and Pamela, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her sister Cheryl of Glastonbury, CT and brother-in-law William of Old Lyme, CT. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, April 23 at Epiphany Cathedral. Farley Funeral Home is responsible for arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34293 or to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019