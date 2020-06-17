Or Copy this URL to Share

Smalls, Sr, Everett R.

Feb 4, 1963 - May 26, 2020

Everett R. Smalls, Sr, 57, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 26, 2020. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 19, 2020. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto..



